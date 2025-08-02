Israeli forces kill 106 Palestinians in a single day of Gaza attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly wave of Israeli attacks on Friday claimed the lives of at least 106 Palestinians across Gaza.

12 people were killed and 90 others wounded after Israeli forces targeted a crowd of civilians gathered in southwest Gaza City waiting for aid trucks to arrive, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported the deaths of two children and an adult from famine and malnutrition, raising the total number of starvation-related deaths to 162, including 92 children.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in October, at least 60,332 Palestinians have been killed and 147,643 wounded, according to Gaza’s health authorities. The war was triggered by the October 7 attack in which 1,139 people were killed in Israel and more than 200 were taken hostage.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate rapidly, with food, water, and medical supplies in critically short supply. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned of famine conditions, especially in the north and central parts of the territory.

