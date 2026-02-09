Yandex metrika counter

Protests erupt in Australia over Israeli President Herzog visit

Photo: Al Jazeera

Thousands of protesters gathered across Australia to demonstrate against the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is traveling across multiple cities to show solidarity with the country’s Jewish community following last year’s deadly mass shooting.

The visit has sparked criticism from some groups and activists who accuse Herzog of being linked to civilian deaths in Gaza. Pro-Palestine organizations organized nationwide protests, with large crowds assembling in major cities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In Sydney, thousands of demonstrators gathered in the central business district, listening to speeches and chanting pro-Palestine slogans. Some protesters argued that while the Bondi attack was tragic, Australian leadership has not sufficiently addressed the humanitarian situation affecting Palestinians.

Security was tightened during the visit. Authorities deployed a large police presence, including mounted units and aerial surveillance. Officials said around 3,000 police personnel would be deployed across Sydney during Herzog’s stay.

Herzog’s visit is officially aimed at strengthening relations between Australia and Israel while supporting local Jewish communities. However, the demonstrations highlight ongoing global divisions linked to the Middle East conflict.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

