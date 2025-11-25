Israeli hi-tech sector sees widespread AI use

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new survey published by the Israel Innovation Authority on Tuesday showed that artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used across Israel's hi-tech sector, improving work quality and productivity while also raising concerns among employees, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The survey, which included over 500 employees from a range of companies and startups, examined the extent of the integration of AI tools across Israel's hi-tech sector.

It found that 95 percent of workers use AI tools regularly, with 78 percent using them daily. Usage is highest among employees aged 25 to 34, 86 percent of whom reported daily use.

The survey also revealed that AI is being used for different tasks. Technology employees mainly use AI for development, while non-technical staff use it for writing, research, and learning.

About 82 percent of daily users rely on AI for three or more task types, and one quarter use it for more than six types of tasks.

Employees reported clear productivity gains with the use of AI: 70 percent said their output quality improved, 50 percent noted reduced work time, and 40 percent said AI cut more than half of their task time. Overall, about 75 percent of employees experienced a tangible boost in productivity.

At the same time, the survey showed that the large-scale adoption of AI has also raised concerns. Senior and experienced employees expressed greater worry about job security, with 37 percent reporting high levels of concern.

News.Az