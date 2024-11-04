Israeli military announces elimination of Hezbollah commander, PIJ operative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli airstrike killed Abu Ali Rida, the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military has announced.

“The IAF struck and eliminated Abu Ali Rida, the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon. Abu Ali Rida was responsible for planning and executing rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on IDF troops and oversaw the terrorist activities of Hezbollah operatives in the area,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement News.Az reports.The IDF also said that an Israeli airstrike has taken out a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military intelligence official who took part in the October 7, 2023, massacre in the Israeli community of Kfar Aza.“An additional terrorist was eliminated alongside him. Throughout the war, Al-Dalu was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel,” it noted.

