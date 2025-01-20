Israeli military chief orders plans for renewed attacks in Gaza, Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi on Monday instructed the army to prepare plans for renewed attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, a day after the fragile Gaza ceasefire came into effect, , News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a situational assessment meeting, Halevi "instructed the preparation of plans for continued combat operations -- both in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon," according to a statement from the military.While offensive operations have ceased, there were "intensified preparations for defense in the Gaza Strip," he said.The military "must be prepared for significant operations in the West Bank in the coming days to preempt and apprehend terrorists before they reach our civilians," he added.Halevi did not elaborate on the reasons for preparing the attack plans.

