Israeli military confirms elimination of another Hamas commander in Gaza

One of the Hamas commanders responsible for leading the attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the October 7 terror onslaught last year has been killed in a recent Israeli airstrike, according to a joint statement from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet.

This past week, Israeli fighter jets struck and killed several top commanders in Hamas’s Shati Battalion in Gaza City, says the military, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Among those killed was Majdi Aqilan, who the IDF says was the deputy battalion commander and a company commander.On October 7, 2023, Aqilan was one of the commanders who led the massacre and taking of hostages at Nahal Oz, according to the military.Additionally, the strike killed Mamdouh Mehna, who the IDF says is a senior tunnel specialist in Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade. On October 7, 2023, Mehna also raided Nahal Oz.Another terrorist killed in the strike is named by the IDF as Ahmed Suwaidan, a company commander in the Shati Battalion, who was involved in kidnapping Israeli civilians and taking them to Gaza on October 7.The Hamas operatives were also involved in attacks on Israel and troops in Gaza amid the war, the army adds.

News.Az