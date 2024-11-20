Israeli military confirms elimination of two senior Hezbollah commanders

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon on September 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has announced that two senior commanders of Hezbollah fighting forces near the Mediterranean coast were killed in a Sunday night airstrike.

In a statement, the army said that the two, an operations commander and the head of the unit’s anti-tank missile network, “were responsible for promoting many terror plots in which fire was directed at Israeli towns and the forces, including anti-tank missiles and short-range fire at the western Galilee and along Israel’s seaboard,” News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out over 100 strikes on Hezbollah sites over the past day, including attacks on rocket launchers, arms depots, command centers and more.Israel’s top commander in the north, Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin, told troops Tuesday that Hezbollah’s ability to carry out attacks on Israel had been “dramatically reduced,” according to an army statement published today.

News.Az