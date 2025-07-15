Israeli military dismantles 3.5-km Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the demolition of a 3.5-kilometer-long Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis.

The IDF said the tunnel was located by troops of the Kfir Infantry Brigade and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit during operations in the south of Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The tunnel connected to other underground passages and also featured several rooms used by Hamas operatives as living quarters, according to the military.

The IDF said the Kfir troops also located weapons and destroyed a facility used to store explosive devices.

