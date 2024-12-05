Israeli military eliminates Hamas commanders in Gaza

Photo: Troops of the 401st Armored Brigade operate in Gaza City's Zeitoun, in a handout image published by the IDF on March 3, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated several senior Hamas commanders operating in the humanitarian area of Khan Yunis, Gaza, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories (COGAT).

"Hamas continues to use the Humanitarian Area as a cover for their terrorist activities. Today, the IDF eliminated senior Hamas terrorists who were involved in terrorist activities in the Humanitarian area in Khan Yunis. Secondary explosions were identified, suggesting the presence of weaponry in the area," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. COGAT pointed out that the Israeli military had taken measures to reduce the risks for civilians.

News.Az