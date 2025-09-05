Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military launches deadly strikes in Northern Gaza

  • Politics
  • Share
Israeli military launches deadly strikes in Northern Gaza
Photo: Al Jazeera

Israeli forces carried out several overnight attacks on Gaza City, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring others, local reports said.

Four people were killed in a helicopter strike on a tent sheltering displaced families at the Islamic University, while two more died in a strike on al-Thalathini Street, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera

Another two were killed in central Gaza, a child was killed in the university area, a woman in the Remal neighborhood, and one person in the Daraj neighborhood.

The bombardment comes as Israel continues its assault on northern Gaza.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      