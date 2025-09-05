Israeli military launches deadly strikes in Northern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces carried out several overnight attacks on Gaza City, killing at least 10 Palestinians and injuring others, local reports said.

Four people were killed in a helicopter strike on a tent sheltering displaced families at the Islamic University, while two more died in a strike on al-Thalathini Street, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Another two were killed in central Gaza, a child was killed in the university area, a woman in the Remal neighborhood, and one person in the Daraj neighborhood.

The bombardment comes as Israel continues its assault on northern Gaza.

News.Az