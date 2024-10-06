Israeli military launches fresh ground operation in Gaza’s Jabaliya
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the launch of a new ground operation Gaza’s Jabaliya.The IDF said the division’s 401st and 460th armored brigades encircled Jabaliya overnight, and troops are currently operating in the area, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.
The operation comes after the IDF says it has intelligence of Hamas operatives and infrastructure in the Jabaliya area, alongside efforts by the terror group to reestablish itself there.
As troops entered the area, the IDF says, it carried out a wave of airstrikes and artillery shelling, targeting dozens of Hamas sites in Jabaliya, including weapon depots, tunnels, cells of operatives, and other infrastructure.
“The operation will continue as long as necessary, while systematically striking and thoroughly destroying the terror infrastructure in the area,” the IDF says.
The 162nd Division was withdrawn from Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor — the Egypt-Gaza border area — after five months, and it has handed over responsibility for the area to the IDF’s Gaza Division.