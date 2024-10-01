Israeli military urges evacuation of over 20 Lebanese towns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in over 20 towns in southern Lebanon.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared the message on X, emphasizing the importance of safety, News.Az reports."The IDF does not want to harm you," Adraee stated. "For your own safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone near Hezbollah members, installations, or combat equipment is putting their life in danger."This announcement follows Israel's declaration of limited ground operations against the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon, heightening concerns for civilian safety in the region.On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

