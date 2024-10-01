Israeli military urges Lebanese civilians to avoid vehicle travel south of Litani River

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has advised Lebanese civilians in southern Lebanon to refrain from driving vehicles in areas south of the Litani River until further notice.

“There is intense fighting in southern Lebanon, in which Hezbollah operatives are using the civilian environment and you as a human shield to organize to carry out attacks,” Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesman, posted on X, News.Az reports.“For your safety, we ask you to avoid movement in vehicles from the north to the south of the Litani River. This warning is valid until further notice,” he noted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

News.Az