Israeli offensive on Gaza claims 48,181 lives

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 48,181 martyrs. In addition, 111,638 people have been injured, with the majority being women and children.

In a statement today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip said that Gaza hospitals received 26 martyrs and four wounded during the past 24 hours, noting that 22 bodies were pulled from under the rubble, while four died of their wounds, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministry also confirmed that several bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings in all areas of the Gaza Strip, as the efforts of the residents and civil defense continue to retrieve and bury them.

