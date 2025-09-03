Israeli shelling targets former regime site in Syria’s Quneitra

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces fired five shells at the Al-Tawahin Company site east of the town of Brega in Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside late Tuesday, according to local reports. The targeted area had previously served as a military position for regime forces.

The shelling coincided with explosions heard in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, which were attributed to Israeli military training exercises, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Israel has carried out 95 attacks on Syrian territory since the start of 2025, including 84 airstrikes and 11 ground assaults. These strikes have hit around 135 targets — ranging from weapons depots to vehicles and command centers — and killed at least 61 people.

Israel has intensified its operations against Iranian-linked groups and Syrian regime positions this year, striking sites it claims are used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah.

