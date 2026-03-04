Israeli strike hits hotel in Beirut suburb of Hazmieh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions shook Beirut overnight as Israel expanded military operations across the region, striking targets in Lebanon and launching what it described as a new wave of attacks on Iran.

Lebanese state media reported that an Israeli strike hit a hotel in the Beirut suburb of Hazmieh, while additional strikes targeted a four-storey building in Baalbek. Lebanon’s health ministry said earlier attacks south of Beirut killed six people and wounded eight, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Admiral Brad Cooper, who commands US forces in the Middle East, said nearly 2,000 targets in Iran have been hit since the conflict escalated. He claimed Iran’s air defenses were “severely degraded” and hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones destroyed.

Israel’s military said Wednesday it had launched a “broad wave of strikes” on Iran after multiple missile barrages were fired toward Israeli territory. Earlier, Israel said it struck an underground nuclear site allegedly linked to weapons development.

BREAKING | Israeli warplanes bomb Hazmieh, in the southeastern suburbs of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/KagexeZooy — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 4, 2026

The conflict is rippling across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two cruise missiles near Riyadh and shot down nine drones. Qatar announced it dismantled two alleged Iranian-linked spy cells and arrested 10 suspects. A drone attack caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai, according to AFP witnesses.

The US State Department has authorized non-emergency personnel to leave Saudi Arabia and Oman and arranged charter flights to assist Americans departing the region.

دبلوماسي إيراني استهدفته إسرائيل فندق كومفورت الحازمية اصبح ركاماً pic.twitter.com/2EthBKNuhC — Maria Maalouf (@bilarakib) March 4, 2026

US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, pledging to ensure the “free flow of energy” amid rising fears of supply disruptions.

Oil prices climbed sharply, triggering a global stock sell-off. Seoul shares plunged more than 12%, while US markets also fell before trimming losses.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle would be redeployed to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the expanding conflict.

As cross-border strikes intensify between Israel, Iran, and allied groups, fears are growing that the crisis could spiral into a broader regional war.

