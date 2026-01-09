Israeli strikes kill 14 in Gaza despite ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 14 Palestinians, including five children, on Thursday, medical sources reported, despite a ceasefire that came into effect in October.

In southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi area, an attack on tents housing displaced families killed at least four people. Another strike in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City also claimed four lives, while central Gaza’s Bureij and Nuseirat areas were heavily bombed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Separately, 11-year-old Hamsa Housou was killed in Jabalia, northern Gaza. Her uncle, Khamis Housou, described finding her on the floor with severe injuries.

Since the October 10 ceasefire, at least 425 Palestinians have been killed and 1,206 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hundreds of thousands of families remain displaced in makeshift tent camps after losing their homes.

Humanitarian groups warn that harsh winter conditions and flooding in camps are worsening living conditions. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported rising respiratory infections, wound complications, and skin diseases. Babies in Gaza are suffering from severe cold as critical aid is delayed or blocked.

Israel has also restricted international aid operations, revoking licenses of 37 organizations and barring key staff from entering Gaza, raising concerns over access to healthcare and essential services.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned Thursday’s strikes as a war crime, accusing Israel of using false security pretexts to displace civilians and make Gaza unlivable.

News.Az