Israeli strikes targeted S-300 defense system near Tehran airport, IRGC base - media
Israeli airstrikes overnight reportedly targeted the S-300 air defense system at Imam Khomeini International Airport near Tehran.At least three Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps missile bases were also targeted in the Isaeli strikes, New York Times attacks .html" target="_blank"> writes , citing two Iranian oficials, News.Az reports.
Israeli drones also targeted the secretive Parchin military base on the outskirts of Tehran in this morning’s strikes, the report adds, citing the officials as saying that one hit the site while others were downed.
Israel announced airstrikes on Iranian military bases and missile sites on Saturday, in retaliation for attacks from the Islamic Republic, warning that Iran would face severe consequences if it retaliates.
Two Iranian soldiers were killed as a result of Israel's strikes, the Iranian military said in a statement.