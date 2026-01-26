Israeli tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan double in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded a sharp rise in tourist arrivals from Israel, with visitor numbers doubling in the first 11 months of 2025, according to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Speaking at a joint briefing in Baku on Monday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Bayramov said that growing travel demand has led to an increase in flight connectivity between the two countries. Currently, 20 flights per week operate between Israel and Azerbaijan, and this number is expected to rise further, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The foreign minister noted that the strong tourism growth reflects the deepening ties between Azerbaijan and Israel and increasing people-to-people exchanges.

Bayramov added that international and regional security issues were also on the agenda during the meeting. He said both sides exchanged views on the ceasefire in the Middle East and the situation in Gaza, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s support for peace and a negotiated settlement.

