Israel’s opposition leader calls for tough response to Iran

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for a “tough” response to yesterday’s large-scale missile attack by Iran.

“There is something that should be clear to our enemies: Israel will be victorious,” he said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. “With our military capabilities, our defense industries, the support of our allies and in particular the strength of our incredible people,” noted the former prime minister, “we know that even when the cost is high, we will win.”He stressed that “Tehran will pay a significant and heavy price for last night’s attack. Tehran knows that Israel is coming. The response needs to be tough and it should send an unequivocal message to the terror axis in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza and in Iran itself.”Lapid also called for a regional strategy designed to bring change to the region.

News.Az