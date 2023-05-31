Israel’s president meets with Jewish community of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, held a meeting with the country’s Jewish community, News.Az reports.

“Enjoyed meeting this morning with the magnificent Jewish community of Azerbaijan,” President Herzog said on Twitter.

“Relations between the Jewish & Azerbaijani nations are rooted in centuries of thriving Jewish life in Azerbaijan, in which Jews have been part of the country’s rich cultural and political tapestry,” the Israeli president said.

“This legacy, of inter-religious cooperation, inter-cultural tolerance, respect and openness, is just what our nations need at this time. And it is a gift that we offer the entire globe,” he added.

