Issue of returning seven villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh and Karki should be resolved within delimitation process – deputy FM

The issue of returning seven villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region and the village of Karki under the control of Azerbaijan and other related issues should be resolved within the border delimitation process with Armenia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

These villages belong to Azerbaijan, Khalafov noted.

“The issue of return of these territories to Azerbaijan will be considered within the framework of the delimitation process. The return of these territories under the control of Azerbaijan will be discussed and a solution will be found,” he added.

