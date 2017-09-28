Istanbul elects new mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mevlut Uysal, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate, has been elected as the new mayor of Istanbul, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency.

The Council of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elected Uysal, who get 179 out of 308 votes, in the third round of the elections.

Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), recieved 125 votes.

The election came after Istanbul’s former Mayor Kadir Topbas resigned from his post last Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Topbas said while he was stepping down as mayor, he would not cut ties with the ruling party.

News.Az

News.Az