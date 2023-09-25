It is important that Azerbaijan and Armenia reach lasting peace agreement - State Department

It is important that Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a lasting peace agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on September 25, News.az reports.

"It's something that we have pushed for some time. It's something that we have said publicly, we believe the agreement is within reach," he said.

Miller believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia need to ultimately bridge the divide between them.

