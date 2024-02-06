It is of special importance for us to monitor elections for first time across entire territory of Azerbaijan: TURKPA official

It is of special importance for us to monitor elections for first time across entire territory of Azerbaijan: TURKPA official

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are here on a significant day for Azerbaijan. It is of special importance for us to observe the elections for the first time across the entire territory of Azerbaijan. On the polling day, we will monitor the election process in the territories liberated from occupation. TURKPA always stands by Azerbaijan and it will always be the case,” said Head of TURKPA delegation, Chairman of TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations Osman Mesten as he met with Azerbaijan’s CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.

The TURKPA official hailed the organizations’ close ties with both Azerbaijan and the countries of the Turkic world. "We believe that elections in democratic country of Azerbaijan will be conducted in compliance with the country's legislation. The next day after the election, we will hold a press conference and announce the results," Osman Mesten noted.

News.Az