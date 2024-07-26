‘It is time to end Gaza war’, Harris tells Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice-President Kamala Harris urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Harris, who is expected to be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election in the US, said she held frank and constructive talks with Netanyahu, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Harris said she made clear her serious concerns about casualties in Gaza, telling Netanyahu how Israel defended itself mattered."It is time for this war to end," she said after their face-to-face talks at the White House.Harris also stressed the need for a path to a two-state solution, while calling on Americans to be aware of "nuance" on the conflict.Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu met Biden, who stepped down from his re-election campaign on Sunday.Netanyahu's meetings at the White House came a day after he gave a fiery speech to Congress, vowing “total victory” against Hamas, as thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside.

News.Az