Italian President arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Italian president Sergio Mattarella has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Italian president Sergio Mattarella at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

At the airport, Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Matarella were greeted by Azerbaijan`s first deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.s.

