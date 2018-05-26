Yandex metrika counter

Italian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

“Mr President, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Italian people, I extend to the people of Azerbaijan my sincere wishes of peace and prosperity on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day and the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic,” the president says in the letter.

