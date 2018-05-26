Italian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

“Mr President, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Italian people, I extend to the people of Azerbaijan my sincere wishes of peace and prosperity on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day and the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic,” the president says in the letter.

News.Az

