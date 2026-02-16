Italy backs expansion of Azerbaijan business presence

The statement was made by Manuela Traldi, President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, during the “From the Caucasus to the Mediterranean” conference held in Rome, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Traldi said the conference highlighted the strategic roles of both countries, with Italy serving as a gateway to Europe and the Mediterranean region, while Azerbaijan acts as a key entry point to Central Asia and broader Asian markets.

According to her, bilateral relations between Italy and Azerbaijan have matured significantly in recent years and are now entering a new stage. She said cooperation is moving beyond traditional commercial ties toward a deeper strategic partnership.

Traldi recalled that the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two countries was formalized during the first business forum held in 2020, which helped strengthen economic and business ties in subsequent years.

She noted that recent developments show Azerbaijan aims to play a broader role in Italy’s economy, not only as an energy supplier or buyer of Italian equipment, but also as a full economic partner and investor.

Currently, several major operations involving Azerbaijan in Italy are underway. These include significant investments by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan as well as activities by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), including strategic investments in Italy’s industrial sector.

According to Traldi, these developments represent a clear shift in the scale of economic relations and are expected to lead to increased trade volumes between the two countries. She said the long-term potential for cooperation remains very high.

Italian partners are planning to support additional initiatives aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan’s market presence in Italy. The move is expected to bring business communities of both countries closer together and create new opportunities for joint projects and investment cooperation.