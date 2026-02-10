Italy claims gold in short track mixed team relay at Milan-Cortina 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy captured gold in the mixed team relay of short track speed skating at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, while the Netherlands clocked 2 minutes, 35.537 seconds to set a new Olympic record in Final B.

Italy's quartet of Elisa Confortola, Arianna Fontana, Thomas Nadalini and Pietro Sighel produced a composed performance in the final, finishing in 2 minutes, 39.019 seconds to secure the host nation's first Olympic gold in the event. Canada took silver and Belgium claimed bronze, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

China's lineup of Gong Li, Zhang Chutong, Liu Shaoang and Sun Long crossed the line in 2 minutes, 39.601 seconds to place fourth.

China made an aggressive start. On the opening lap, Zhang overtook Italy to seize the lead. With seven laps remaining, however, an exchange error allowed Italy to move back in front. In the closing stages, with three laps to go, Sun stumbled slightly and was passed by both Canada and Belgium, leaving China just off the podium.

"We tried to stay calm and collected. We knew we were kind of on a mission before we got on the ice. This is our home, we got to protect it and that's what we did," said three-time Olympic gold medalist Fontana.

"It's a bit of a pity, but I think everyone skated very well. Many of our teammates were competing in an Olympic final for the first time, so there might have been some pressure," said Liu after the race. "I also told the team not to let this result affect our future goals. We need to keep looking ahead."

In Final B, the Netherlands led throughout, breaking its previous Olympic record of 2 minutes, 36.437 seconds set in Beijing, but had to settle for fifth overall after a mistake in the semifinals cost it a place in the medal race.

"It hurts. The record doesn't mean anything -- we had it already. We showed we were the fastest, but you don't buy anything with that," said Dutch skater Jens van't Wout.

Earlier in the day, China's Liu Shaoang, Lin Xiaojun and Sun advanced to the men's 1,000-meter quarterfinals, while Wang Xinran, Zhang and Fan Kexin progressed to the women's 500-meter quarterfinals.

The women's 500-meter and men's 1,000-meter finals will be held on Thursday.

News.Az