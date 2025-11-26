Italy expands antitrust probe into Meta over AI tools in WhatsApp

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s antitrust authority has broadened its investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations that the company abused its dominant market position by integrating artificial intelligence tools into WhatsApp, the authority announced on Wednesday.

The probe now covers Meta’s new WhatsApp Business Solution terms, introduced on October 15, as well as the integration of new AI interaction features in WhatsApp. The Italian regulator, AGCM, said these changes could restrict output, limit market access, or hinder technical development in the AI chatbot services market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The watchdog also indicated it could impose interim measures regarding WhatsApp Business terms and the inclusion of Meta AI tools while the investigation continues.

Italy’s investigation into Meta began in July 2025, following concerns that the company may have violated European Union competition rules by embedding its AI assistant in WhatsApp without obtaining user consent.

Meta has not yet commented on the expanded probe.

