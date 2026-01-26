Italy seeks EU terror designation for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's foreign minister revealed plans to officially propose that the European Union label Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

The move, coordinated with partners, also calls for individual sanctions against officials linked to the crackdown on recent civilian protests in Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Italy will formally urge the European Union to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday. The proposal, set for discussion at an upcoming EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, represents a significant potential escalation in the bloc's stance towards Tehran.

Minister Tajani, communicating via the social media platform X, detailed the plan. "On Thursday at the European Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, I will propose, in coordination with the other partners, the inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts," he wrote. The call for individual punitive measures targets those deemed accountable for the state's response to domestic unrest.

The Italian initiative is framed as a direct response to recent events inside Iran. Tajani explicitly linked the proposal to protester deaths, noting that "the losses suffered by the civilian population during the protests demand a clear response." Widespread demonstrations broke out in Iran late last month, initially fueled by economic grievances including a plummeting national currency, which later broadened into anti-government sentiment.

This is not the first time the terrorist designation has been discussed within the EU. Earlier in January, the European Commission confirmed that member states were actively debating labeling the powerful Iranian military and security force as a terrorist group. Italy's announcement signals a push to translate these discussions into concrete action at the political level, a move that would have major diplomatic and symbolic repercussions for EU-Iran relations.

News.Az