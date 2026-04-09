Italy pushes to secure Hormuz shipping routes

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a key priority for Italy and the European Union, as tensions in the region continue to disrupt global energy flows.

Speaking in parliament, Meloni emphasized that secure maritime routes are vital for international trade, particularly as the narrow waterway carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The situation escalated after Iran restricted traffic through the strait following recent military actions involving the United States and Israel. The move has driven up energy prices and raised concerns about supply disruptions.

Tehran has also proposed introducing transit fees for ships passing through the strait, a measure that could significantly alter global trade patterns if implemented.

Meloni warned that such steps could lead to broader economic consequences, including shifts in shipping routes and increased costs for energy imports.

Italy is working with a multinational coalition led by the United Kingdom, involving more than 30 countries, to improve security conditions and ensure safe passage through the strait.

“We are already working… to build security conditions that allow for the full restoration of freedom of navigation and supply,” Meloni said.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini indicated that Italy would not deploy naval forces to patrol the area without a mandate from the United Nations.

Meloni also addressed the fragile ceasefire recently agreed between the United States and Iran, condemning violations and warning that the situation remains highly unstable.

She urged Israel to halt military operations in Lebanon and reiterated her opposition to recent U.S. strikes on Iran, distancing her government from criticism that it is too closely aligned with Washington.

The parliamentary address marked Meloni’s first appearance since a recent referendum defeat on justice reforms, which led to resignations within her government. She ruled out a broader cabinet reshuffle and reaffirmed her commitment to completing her term in office.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Any disruption to navigation there has immediate global implications, affecting oil prices, trade flows, and geopolitical stability. Italy’s involvement highlights growing international efforts to prevent further escalation and secure vital shipping routes.

News.Az