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Met Gala 2026
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The 2026 Met Gala faced significant controversy as activists and public figures voiced strong opposition to the leadership roles of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.05 May 2026-12:56
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Jaafar Jackson made his Met Gala debut at the 2026 event with a look that subtly honored his late uncle, music icon Michael Jackson, just days after his biographical film Michael achieved major box office success.05 May 2026-12:27
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The Met Gala 2026 once again lived up to its reputation as fashion’s biggest night, turning the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art into a theatrical runway of art, costume, and celebrity spectacle.05 May 2026-12:16
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Beyoncé made a spectacular appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a breathtaking crystal-studded gown inspired by the human skeleton.05 May 2026-10:19
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The "Super Bowl of fashion" is officially back. As the first Monday in May arrives, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is preparing to host the Met Gala 2026, a high-stakes evening of glamour that serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute.04 May 2026-11:08
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