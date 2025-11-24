Jansen’s six wickets bring South Africa closer to historic Test series win in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa are closing in on their first Test series victory in India in 25 years after pace spearhead Marco Jansen took six wickets to bowl out the hosts for 201 in the second match on Monday.

After scoring 489 in their first innings, South Africa left India trailing by 288 runs but opted not to enforce the follow-on, choosing to bat again on day three in Guwahati, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Having won the first Test in Kolkata, the tourists are on course for a series triumph in India—their first since Hansie Cronje’s team achieved the feat in 2000. India face mounting pressure after losing four of their last six home Tests.

South Africa reached 26-0 at stumps in their second innings, extending their lead to 314, with left-handed Ryan Rickelton on 13 and Aiden Markram on 12 when bad light ended play early in the northeastern city.

Jansen, a left-arm fast bowler, claimed his fourth five-wicket Test haul and finished with figures of 6-48, wrapping up India’s innings in the final session. “Obviously a good day for the chaps and for myself in particular,” Jansen said. “I feel the spinners did a really good job when the ball wasn’t moving as much… I’m just lucky to be the one who cashed in.”

India were reduced to 122-7 despite a resilient 58 from Yashasvi Jaiswal, as wickets continued to tumble on what remained a good batting pitch.

