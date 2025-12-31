Japan conveys concern to China over military drills around Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has conveyed its “concerns” to China over recent large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan and has urged both sides to resolve tensions peacefully through dialogue, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency (AA). Tokyo’s statement came after Beijing held two days of extensive exercises involving Chinese forces near the Taiwan Strait, which Tokyo said could increase regional tensions.

Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Kitamura Toshihiro said Japan views the drills as actions that increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait and emphasized that peace and stability in the region are important for the international community. Japan reiterated its hope that the Taiwan issue will be resolved through peaceful negotiation.

Beijing has not yet publicly responded to Tokyo’s concerns. Meanwhile, New Zealand also expressed worry about the military exercises and urged peaceful resolution and de-escalation.

