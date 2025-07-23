Japan’s PM Ishiba welcomes Trump’s ‘massive’ trade deal announcement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of what he called a “massive” trade deal between the United States and Japan, a move expected to significantly reduce tariffs and ease vehicle import levies.

Trump revealed on Tuesday that the U.S. has finalized new trade agreements with both Japan and the Philippines, while also providing further details on a previously announced deal with Indonesia, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to initial reports, the deal between Washington and Tokyo will see tariffs and vehicle import levies cut from 25% to 15% — a significant step in improving market access and reducing trade friction between the two nations. Japan is among the largest trading partners of the U.S., and the new terms are expected to bolster automotive exports and enhance bilateral trade relations.

The announcements come just ahead of an August 1 deadline, after which President Trump had threatened to impose increased tariffs as part of his ongoing global trade strategy. The agreement with the Philippines is seen as another step to strengthen U.S. economic ties in the Asia-Pacific region. Trump also confirmed progress on a trade framework with Indonesia, which was initially announced last week.

While Trump has touted the agreements as a “massive win” for American workers and industries, the White House has not yet released official documents or detailed information regarding the new trade terms. Japanese officials, however, have confirmed the broad outlines of the deal.

Prime Minister Ishiba expressed optimism about the trade breakthrough, calling it a “positive milestone” in U.S.-Japan relations. He emphasized that the agreement would help “strengthen economic cooperation, create opportunities for both nations, and ensure a more balanced trade relationship.”

News.Az