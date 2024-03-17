Jens Stoltenberg: I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer ties with several NATO allies

“I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer and closer ties with several NATO allies and that your country is playing a more and more important role in delivering gas, but also, in the future, power electricity to key NATO allies in Europe,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role for the resilience of our societies,” the NATO Secretary General underlined.

