Jeyhun Bayramov briefed US ambassador on Armenia’s latest provocation

On July 30, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the wide range of cooperative relations between the two countries in many areas, including energy cooperation, the activities of the Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission, cooperation in global security issues, and solidarity in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the latest military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenian border, the intentions standing behind this pre-planned act of aggression by Armenia, as well as deliberate targeting the Azerbaijani civilians and the infrastructures and killing of one Azerbaijani citizen. It was stressed that Azerbaijan supports the continuation of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict and that it is necessary to hold real and substantive negotiations, rather than imitating the talks.

Ambassador Earle Litzenberger conveyed his congratulations to Jeyhun Bayramov with regard to his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success in his new position. The Ambassador also took the opportunity to congratulate the Minister on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner country for the United States and that the parties share a number of mutual interests.

The sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az