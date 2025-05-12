Jeyhun Bayramov discusses regional issues with UAE foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az inforsm via The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the implementation of joint initiatives within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as issues of regional and international security.

The heads of the foreign ministries considered the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the political, economic, trade, energy, tourism and other spheres. The ministers expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction and mutual support on international platforms.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on other current issues of bilateral and regional nature that are of mutual interest.

News.Az