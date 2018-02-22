Joint Azerbaijan-Russia Demarcation Commission to hold next meeting in Russia

Baku hosted the fifth meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Russia Demarcation Commission on February 21-22, 2018.

Within the framework of the joint Azerbaijan-Russia demarcation commission, the first border marker of the Azerbaijani-Russian state border was set on the Samur river.

The participants in the meeting also discussed issues related to the further continuation of the demarcation process.

The meeting was held in the spirit of good-neighborliness and constructive dialogue.

The next meeting of the Joint Commission is planned to be held in Russia with its date to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

News.Az

