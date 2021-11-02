Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission holds tenth meeting in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tenth meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission was held in Russia’s Pyatigorsk city on October 27-28, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az

The issues related to the continuation of the demarcation process of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation were discussed at the meeting and the work plan of the commission for 2022 was approved.

The sides announced the full implementation of the work plan of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission for 2021.

The next meeting of the commission is planned to be held on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The date of the meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

News.Az