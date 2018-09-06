Yandex metrika counter

Joint flight-tactical exercise flights held during TurAz Falcon-2018

  • Politics
  • Share
Joint flight-tactical exercise flights held during TurAz Falcon-2018

According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the "TurAz Falcon-2018" joint flight-tactical exercise is being continued in Konya.

The pilots participating in the exercises conducted flights to study the terrain.

Before the flights, the pilots have been given various briefings on the rules of the exercise, weather conditions and other technical issues.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      