Joint flight-tactical exercise flights held during TurAz Falcon-2018
- 06 Sep 2018 13:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the "TurAz Falcon-2018" joint flight-tactical exercise is being continued in Konya.
The pilots participating in the exercises conducted flights to study the terrain.
Before the flights, the pilots have been given various briefings on the rules of the exercise, weather conditions and other technical issues.
