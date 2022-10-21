Joint participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents in inauguration of Zangilan airport ‘vivid example of brotherhood’ – parliament speaker

The joint participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the inauguration ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport is a vivid example of the brotherhood and unity between the two countries, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis said during today’s parliamentary meeting, News.Az reports.

Speaker Gafarova noted that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is actively implementing projects that will change the political picture of the region, working together with Türkiye. The message conveyed to the world yesterday from Zangilan is that Azerbaijan has forever returned to its ancestral lands. Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur will become a prosperous land,” she added.

News.Az