Yandex metrika counter

Jordan closes its airspace again

  • World
  • Share
Jordan closes its airspace again
Photo: Gulf Times

Jordan has announced the closure of its airspace until further notice, marking the second time it has taken such action since hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.

The civil aviation authority in Jordan, which borders Israel, announces in a statement the closure until further notice of the country’s airspace, as well as the suspension of all takeoffs, landings and transit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      