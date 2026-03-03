Jordan reopens air space after partial closure
Photo: Getty Images
Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission has announced the reopening of the country’s air space, reversing a partial closure that had been in effect since Monday night, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The authority said the decision followed an in-depth risk assessment conducted in coordination with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring the safety and smooth operation of flights across the country.
By Aysel Mammadzada