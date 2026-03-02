Jordan announces partial closure of airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan has announced a partial closure of its airspace, citing ongoing regional developments and security concerns.

The country’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said the airspace will be closed to all aircraft daily from 6:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to 9:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT), starting today and continuing until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement published on its official website, the commission said the measure was taken “in light of current regional developments and a risk assessment in accordance with international standards.”

News.Az