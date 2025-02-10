Jordan sends 4,000 tents to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan said on Monday a convoy carrying more than 4,000 tents has arrived in Gaza to help provide safe shelter for families who have lost their homes amid the growing humanitarian challenges due to the war, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The aid was sent by the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization as part of Jordan's efforts to support the Palestinians affected by the difficult conditions they are going through, according to a statement by the organization.

The organization said it will continue to provide all necessary support and relief to the people of Gaza in these challenging times.

News.Az