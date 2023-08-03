Jordanian ambassador hails global initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, News.az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the topical issues of bilateral as well as multilateral cooperation agenda and prospects for development of relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan during his diplomatic mission and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The Azerbaijani FM highlighted the mutually beneficial cooperation agenda between the two countries in various areas, including political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, tourism and other spheres. He stressed the importance of mutual contacts and the mechanism of political consultations in terms of development of relations. FM Bayramov also emphasized the significance of continuing cooperation within the international and regional organizations and platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ambassador Sami Abdullah Ghosheh commended the global initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during his diplomatic activity in the country. Noting that there are good opportunities for closer cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan in various areas, the Jordanian ambassador underlined the importance of continuing contacts between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az