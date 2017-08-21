Judge caught taking large bribe in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special investigative service of Armenia has launched a criminal case on the fact that a representative of the judicial system received a large bribe, Oxu.Az reports with reference to news.am.

According to the press service of the SIS, citizen A.S. filed an information that his father sold the house and land in 2005. Later it turned out that due to an error in the transaction, other property was indicated. Because of this, the father appealed to the court to terminate the transaction, but the court rejected the claim. At the same time A.S. reported that his father's acquaintance A.A., engaged in entrepreneurial activities in the summer of 2014 submited the problem to the judge of the Administrative Court, and the parties agreed to organize a decision in favor of the plaintiff for a bribe.

To this end, through the medium of A.A. the judge was handed over $10000, of which A.A. left 3000 for himself, and handed over 7000 to the judge.

A criminal case was initiated under point 2 of 3 part 4 of article 311, part 1 of article 312 and part 1 of article 313 of the Criminal Code.

News.Az

